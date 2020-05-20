May 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hendrik du Toit
Ninety One plc - CEO
* Kim McFarland
Ninety One plc - CFO
=====================
Hendrik du Toit - Ninety One plc - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the first results presentation of Ninety One, as a publicly listed company. This webcast will be available later today on the Ninety One website. Firstly, I'd like to thank our clients; shareholders; Investec, in particular; regulators, and the amazing people of Ninety One, for the support and hard work that got us here.
I will start the presentation and will provide an update on the business, including strategic priorities; and then Kim McFarland, our Finance Director, will take you through the financial performance. I will then cover the outlook for the next year and beyond, before we move to questions-and-answers. Our Chairman, Gareth Penny is also available in case any governance questions may come up. Please keep submitting your questions via the webcast
Full Year 2020 Ninety One PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...