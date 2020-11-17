Half Year 2021 Ninety One PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 17, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hendrik du Toit

Ninety One plc - CEO

* Kim McFarland

Ninety One plc - Finance Director



=====================

Hendrik du Toit - Ninety One plc - CEO



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Ninety One's interim results for the six months to September 30, 2020. We trust that you and your families are well in these trying times.



I will start the presentation with an update on the business then Kim McFarland, our Finance Director, will take you through our financial performance, and I will then cover the outlook before we move to questions and answers.



(Conference Instructions) Ninety One delivered a solid performance in the first half of this financial year, demonstrating resilience in the face of unprecedented operating conditions. Over the past year, we have operated effectively as an independently listed business and successfully established the Ninety One brand, which is now well recognized by the