Full Year 2023 Ninety One PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hendrik du Toit

Ninety One plc - CEO

* Kim McFarland

Ninety One plc - Finance Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Hubert Lam

Bank of America Securities - Analyst

* Paul Bryant

Equity Development - Analyst

* David McCann

Numis - Analyst

* Rahim Karim

Investec - Analyst

* Piers Brown

HSBC - Analyst

* Angeliki Bairaktari

J.P. Morgan - Analyst



=====================

Hendrik du Toit - Ninety One plc - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of Ninety One's results for the 2023 financial year. Thank you to our clients, shareholders, regulators, and the people of Ninety One for your support and commitment over the last year. This was not an easy year.



I will start with the business review and including a summary of the results,