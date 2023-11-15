Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hendrik du Toit
Ninety One PLC - Founder and CEO
* Kim McFarland
Ninety One PLC - Finance Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Rahim Karim
Investec - Analyst
* Piers Brown
HSBC - Analyst
* Herman van Velze
Stanlib Asset Management (Pty) Ltd - Head of Equities and Balanced
=====================
Hendrik du Toit - Ninety One PLC - Founder and CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Ninety One Results Presentation for the six months to September 30 2023. Thank you for joining us here in our London offices, and virtually wherever you may be. I will highlight the key numbers before moving to the business review. Kim McFarland, our Finance Director, will then present the financial review. I will then conclude with an outlook before we take questions.
Those of you participating through the webcast can
Half Year 2024 Ninety One PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...