Half Year 2024 Ninety One PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 15, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hendrik du Toit

Ninety One PLC - Founder and CEO

* Kim McFarland

Ninety One PLC - Finance Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Rahim Karim

Investec - Analyst

* Piers Brown

HSBC - Analyst

* Herman van Velze

Stanlib Asset Management (Pty) Ltd - Head of Equities and Balanced



=====================

Hendrik du Toit - Ninety One PLC - Founder and CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Ninety One Results Presentation for the six months to September 30 2023. Thank you for joining us here in our London offices, and virtually wherever you may be. I will highlight the key numbers before moving to the business review. Kim McFarland, our Finance Director, will then present the financial review. I will then conclude with an outlook before we take questions.



Those of you participating through the webcast can