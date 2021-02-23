Full Year 2020 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Paddy Walker - NZME Limited - IR Manager



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's 2020 Full Year Results Webcast. My name is Paddy Walker, Investor Relations Manager at NZME. Presenting on the call today will be NZME's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME's Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Michael.



Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for NZME's 2020 full year results briefing. If you're on the webcast, you'll be able to view our presentation pack, which you can follow as we talk through the results. I'll be taking you through our results summary, updating you on the impact of COVID-19 on our business in 2020, how we mitigated and recovered from those impacts, alongside an overview of the broader market dynamics for the year. I'll also take you through the performance of each of NZME's divisions against the strategic priorities for each, before handing over to David, who will talk you