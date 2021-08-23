Half Year 2021 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Cliff Joiner - NZME Limited - General Manager of Communications



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's 2021 Half Year Financial Results webcast. My name is Cliff Joiner, General Manager of Communications at NZME. Presenting on the call today will be NZME's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME's Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell.



Given that New Zealand is currently operating under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, today's call is being run remotely with all of us from NZME taking part from separate locations. So thank you in advance for your patience as we work through the call under these conditions.