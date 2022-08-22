Half Year 2022 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Kelly Gunn;NZME Limited,GM Communications -
Kia ora koutou, and welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's 2022 Half Year Results Webcast. My name is Kelly Gunn, GM of Communications at NZME. Presenting on the call today will be NZME's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME's Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell. After the presentation, we will open the webcast to shareholders and analysts for questions. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to our CEO, Michael Boggs.
Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO
Kia ora koutou. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for NZME's 2022 half year results briefing. If you're on the webcast, you will be able to follow our results presentation simultaneously on the screen. Firstly, I'll be taking you through our half year results summary, reflecting on where we're at with our 3-year strategy and providing a market overview before handing over to David, who will take you through the financial results. Following that, I will go through each of our
