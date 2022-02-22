OAR Resources Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Justin Richard - Oar Resources Ltd. - Managing Director



[Other stakeholders in the webinar, good morning]. I'm looking forward to sharing with you my plans for the company for 2022. Before I start, I just wanted to tell you a little bit about what I've been doing before joining Oar. Earlier this month, I recently returned to Perth after working for another ASX exploration company in the Middle East for several years. My last role was in the -- focused primarily on the development of copper gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman. And this included increasing the copper resource base and announcing a maiden dual copper reserve. And thanks goes to (inaudible) and who's the technical director and who's now CEO of the company, they're based in Oman.



We completed a bankable feasibility study back when the copper prices were around $5,500 a tonne and secured around $95 million equivalent a day in project finance that was mostly backed by the company's JV partners. We got their mining license; we got the offtake agreement.



And the mining license was actually quite a significant development. It