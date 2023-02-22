Octodec Investments Ltd Pre-close Update Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / NTS GMT

Ridwan Khan - Standard Bank - Analyst



Perfect. I think it's one o'clock. Let's begin.



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to the pre-close update with the management team of Octodec Investments, just ahead of the announcements of the interim financial results for the six months on February 28, 2023. Representing Octodec, we have Jeffrey Wapnick, MD of Octodec; Anabel Vieira, Financial Director; Charlene Conradie, Chief Operations Officer; and Linda Chabula, Head of Leasing.



Just some housekeeping rules. (Event Instructions)



With that, I now hand over to Jeffrey, who will take us through the presentation. Thanks, Jeffrey.



Jeffrey Wapnick - Octodec Investments Limited - MD



Thank you, Ridwan. Good morning or good afternoon, everybody. A warm welcome to all of you that are joining us, the Octodec team, towards the presentation of pre-close presentation for the six months ended February 28, 2023. I will do part of the presentation, but I'm going to leave most of the talking to be done by the rest of the team that are joining here today.

