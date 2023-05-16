May 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jeffrey Wapnick
Octodec Investments Limited - MD
* Charlene Conradie
Octodec Investments Limited - COO
* Linda Chabula
Octodec Investments Limited - Head of Leasing - Key Accounts & Government
* Anabel Vieira
Octodec Investments Ltd. - Financial Director
=====================
Jeffrey Wapnick - Octodec Investments Limited - MD
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to the up-to-date results presentation for the six months ended February 28, 2023. Today, I'm joined by Anabel Vieira, our Financial Director; as well as Charlene Conradie, our Chief Operating Officer; and Linda Chabula, our Head of Department Leasing.
The format of today, very similar to what we've done in the past. I will introduce the business. I will then speak about some key performance indicators, and then pass on to Charlene who will talk to you. I'm sure you're all wanting to hear about our residential sector
Half Year 2023 Octodec Investments Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...