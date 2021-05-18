Full Year 2021 OFX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Ashley, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. As Ashley mentioned, I'm joined by Selena Verth, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mat Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relations program with Citadel-MAGNUS. Selena and I will take you through the pages, and then there'll be time for Q&A.



This year, we'll cover 3 things: firstly, the full year results, what it is and what drove it; secondly, why we're a valuable company; and thirdly, why and how we'll be more valuable in the future.



Let's move to Slide 4 in the pack. Our financial year was a full COVID year starting on 1st of April 2020 and finishing on 31st of March 2021. And against that backdrop, we're happy with the financial results and particularly happy with the second half and the momentum we take into fiscal year '22. We delivered revenue of $134.2 million, underlying EBITDA of $30.4 million and generated $27.9 million of net cash from operating activities against the backdrop of very mixed trading conditions over the full year.