Half Year 2022 OFX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Welcome to the OFX Group Limited 1H 22 Results Webcast hosted by Skander Malcolm, Managing Director and CEO; and Selena Verth, CFO.



John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Maddy, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. As Maddy mentioned, I'm joined by Selena Verth, our CFO; and Matt Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relations program with Citadel-MAGNUS. Selena and I will take you through the pages, then there will be time for Q&A.



This year, we'll cover 3 things: the half year result, what it is and what drove it. Our financials in more detail and the full year '22 outlook, including why and how we will be more valuable in the future.



Let's move to Slide 4 in the pack. The first half fiscal year '22 was a very strong half with turnover at $15 billion, up 34%