Nov 08, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OFX Group Limited 1H 22 Results Webcast hosted by Skander Malcolm, Managing Director and CEO; and Selena Verth, CFO. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I will now hand the conference over to Mr. Malcolm. Please go ahead.
John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Maddy, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. As Maddy mentioned, I'm joined by Selena Verth, our CFO; and Matt Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relations program with Citadel-MAGNUS. Selena and I will take you through the pages, then there will be time for Q&A.
This year, we'll cover 3 things: the half year result, what it is and what drove it. Our financials in more detail and the full year '22 outlook, including why and how we will be more valuable in the future.
Let's move to Slide 4 in the pack. The first half fiscal year '22 was a very strong half with turnover at $15 billion, up 34%
Half Year 2022 OFX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...