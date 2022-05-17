Full Year 2022 OFX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Melanie, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. As Melanie has mentioned, I'm joined by Selena Verth, our CFO; and Matt Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relations program with Citadel-MAGNUS. Selena and I will take you through the pages and then there will be time for Q&A.



This year, we'll cover 3 things: the full year result, what it is and what drove it; our focus areas for fiscal year '23; and our guidance on fiscal year '23.



Let's move to Slide 4 in the pack. Fiscal year 2022 was a record year for OFX. In terms of financial performance versus fiscal year '21, we delivered turnover of over $33.2 billion, up 32.7%; net operating income of $147 million, up 24.7%; and underlying EBITDA of $44.5 million, up 53.1%.