Half Year 2023 OFX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Sari, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. As Sari mentioned, I'm joined by Selena Verth, our CFO; and Matt Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relations program with Citadel Magnus.



Selena and I will take you through the pages and then there'll be some time for Q&A. This presentation will cover 3 things. The half year result, what it is and what drove it, our financials in more detail and the strategy for the larger OFX, including why and how we will be more valuable in the future as well as our fiscal year '23 outlook.



Let's move to Slide 5 in the pack. The first half fiscal year '23 was an excellent half, with turnover of $19.9 billion, up 32.6% versus prior year. Net operating income or NOI at $105.3 million, up 53.4%. And underlying EBITDA at $32.3 million, up 59.4%. We are delighted to show strong growth rates across all our major metrics versus the prior period, and they all grew half-on-half. It was especially good to see NOI grow over 34% against the second half fiscal year '22