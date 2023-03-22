Mar 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Well, it's a very, very warm welcome to the OFX Investor Day for 2023. I'm delighted to have the global executive team either here in person or participating online, except for Sarah Webb, who is our Regional President for EMEA, and it's not a great time zone for her. But we can certainly take any questions around our European business, if you have them. I'm also joined by Patricia Cross, our Chair, and we're supported as always, by our friends at Citadel-MAGNUS Madd -- Maddy.
And I'd also, apart from the welcome to the folks here in person, a big welcome to those participating online. We've got over 50 different investors and potential investors participating online. And I think this is a terrific time to talk about strategy. We think about strategy as being a set of choices given the constraints. And we know that investors value companies that are thoughtful about the way they deploy capital. We know that Boards pay considerable time and attention to strategy and times like these, when it really pays to be very, very
OFX Group Ltd Corporate Call Transcript
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...