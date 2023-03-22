OFX Group Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Well, it's a very, very warm welcome to the OFX Investor Day for 2023. I'm delighted to have the global executive team either here in person or participating online, except for Sarah Webb, who is our Regional President for EMEA, and it's not a great time zone for her. But we can certainly take any questions around our European business, if you have them. I'm also joined by Patricia Cross, our Chair, and we're supported as always, by our friends at Citadel-MAGNUS Madd -- Maddy.



And I'd also, apart from the welcome to the folks here in person, a big welcome to those participating online. We've got over 50 different investors and potential investors participating online. And I think this is a terrific time to talk about strategy. We think about strategy as being a set of choices given the constraints. And we know that investors value companies that are thoughtful about the way they deploy capital. We know that Boards pay considerable time and attention to strategy and times like these, when it really pays to be very, very