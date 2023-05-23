Full Year 2023 OFX Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Darcy, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. As Darcy mentioned, I'm joined by Selena Verth, our Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Gregorowski, who leads our Investor Relations program with Citadel-MAGNUS. Selena and I will take you through the pages and then there will be time for Q&A.



And this year, we'll cover 4 things. The full year results, what it is and what drove it, our financials in more detail, our strategy, including our investment in Paytron and announcing a share buyback and our fiscal year '24 outlook as well as the Q&A.



Let's move to Slide 4 in the pack. And fiscal year '23 was another record year with turnover of $39.1 billion, driving net operating income, or NOI, $214.1 million, and underlying EBITDA of $62.4 million. These metrics represent the biggest NOI we've ever produced, up 45.6% on prior corresponding period and the biggest underlying EBITDA we have ever produced, up 40.3% versus prior corresponding period whilst generating the strongest net available cash