Half Year 2023 oOh!media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Catherine O'Connor - oOh!media Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. I'm here today with oOh!media's Chief Financial Officer, Chris Roberts, and together, we'll take you through the company's interim results for 2023.
For today's agenda, we'll turn to Slide 2. I'll start with some opening remarks today and then go to the highlights and the revenue performance. Chris is going to cover financial results, and I'll return to take you through an update on our lease maturity profile, our strategy and the current outlook.
But I'd like to start today by emphasizing what I think are the key takeouts from today's results and the things that underpin our continued confidence in both the Out of Home sector and for oOh!media, given the unique
