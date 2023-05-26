Orecorp Ltd ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

May 26, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Henk Diederichs - OreCorp Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Thank you, Tim, and thank you for the opportunity to present the OreCorp and the Nyanzaga Project. Next slide, please. Please take note of our disclaimers. They're available on our website.



Next. So OreCorp's Nyanzaga Gold Project is recognized as one of the world's best undeveloped gold projects. The project is expected to deliver nearly 250,000 ounces of gold per year for the first 10 years of production, at a low all-in sustaining cost of $954 per ounce. So the project has sufficient scale, longevity, and margin to provide an excellent foundation for the birth of a mid-tier gold producer. We have secured our key permits, being the special mining license and the environmental certificate. And we are on track for first gold production during the second half of 2025.



Next slide, please. So OreCorp is ASX-listed with the ticker code Oscar Romeo Romeo; head office in Perth. Our Nyanzaga Gold Project is located in the northwestern part of Tanzania, 60 kilometers south-southwest of the second largest city in Tanzania called