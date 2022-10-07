Oct 07, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Simon Madder - Prime Financial Group Ltd - MD, CEO & Chairman



Thanks, everyone, for attending. I'll jump straight into the presentation. I'm sure everyone would lunch for those on (inaudible).



So Prime Financial Group, if we could just go to the first slide, please. So let's start with the highlights of 2022. We had a great year. The team performed exceptionally well and that was represented by an increase in our underlying EBITDA of 15% to $7.8 million. We also had revenue growth of about 18%, which in fact was actually our best revenue growth we've had for a number of years. It has really started to show that our strategy for growth is working well.



So up 18%, $26.3 million in total revenue for FY 2022. Our EPS was up 14%. It would have been up slightly higher, probably close to 30% if it hadn't been for us subletting our office space here in Melbourne that we didn't need anymore, half of it, at least.



We've also had an increase in our dividend, which is up 57% to 1.1 cents per share. And margin was maintained at 30%. That's grown from 19% to 30% over the last four years.