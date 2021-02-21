Feb 21, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Property for Industry's 2020 Annual Results Briefing. As the presenter said, it's Simon speaking. And alongside me today is Craig Peirce, our Chief Finance and Operating Officer.



This morning, Craig and I are going to speak to the topics outlined in the Contents page on Slide 2 of the presentation. I'm going to begin by reviewing the highlights of 2020, then give an overview of the portfolio and its performance, along with a summary of the key leasing transactions throughout the period. Craig is then going to take you through the 2020 annual results and the section on capital management before giving a brief update on the market. I'll