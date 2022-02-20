Feb 20, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Simon Woodhams - Property For Industry Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to PFI's 2021 annual results briefing. It's Simon Woodhams speaking, CEO of PFI. And alongside me today is Craig Peirce, our Chief Finance and Operating Officer. This morning, Craig and I are going to speak to the topics on the contents page on Slide 2 of this presentation. I'm going to begin by reviewing highlights of 2021 and then give an overview of the portfolio and its performance, along with the summary of the key leasing transactions throughout the period. Craig is then going to take you through the annual results and the sections on capital management and ESG before giving a brief update on the market. I'm then going to review our priorities before I close the presentation