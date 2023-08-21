Aug 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Property For Industry Interim Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Chief Executive Officer, Simon Woodhams.
Simon Woodhams - Property For Industry Limited - CEO
Good morning. Thanks for that introduction, Andrew. Welcome to PFI's 2023 Interim Results Briefing. Simon here, the CEO of PFI. And alongside me today is Craig Peirce, our Chief Finance and Operating Officer. This morning, Craig and I are going to speak to the topics outlined on the contents page, Slide 2. I'll begin by reviewing the highlights for the interim period and give a brief overview of the portfolio, its performance, along with a summary of the key leasing transactions throughout the period. Craig is then going to take you through the interim results and the section on capital management before giving an update on sustainability. I'll then give a brief update on the market before reviewing our priorities. We'll then close the presentation,
Aug 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
