Feb 26, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Propel Funeral's Partners Limited 1H FY '20 Results Briefing Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Albin Kurti, Managing Director and Head of Investments. Please go ahead.



Albin Kurti - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - MD, Head of Investments & Director



Thanks, Taylor. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining. Before we start, I'd like to acknowledge the devastating effects of the recent bushfire disaster in Australia. The loss of life property, livestock and the impact on local communities is difficult to comprehend and our thoughts are with those affected.



Fortunately, there's been no fire damage to Propel's network. I also take this opportunity to thank all of Propel staff in Australia and New Zealand, who do a wonderful job in serving families at a difficult time.



Turning to today's presentation. With me are my colleagues, Lilli Gladstone and Fraser Henderson. In terms of the agenda, I'll start by summarizing the key