Albin Kurti - Propel Funeral Partners Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Ari. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining Propel's FY '22 Full Year Results Briefing. I hope that wherever you're listening to this, you and your family are safe and well.



First and foremost, I'd like to thank our dedicated staff in Australia and New Zealand for their hard work, professionalism, flexibility and commitment to providing essential and caring funeral and related services to the communities they serve throughout FY '22. We also acknowledge bereaved client families, many of whom farewelled loved ones in particularly challenging circumstances during the first half of FY '22 when extended lockdowns, travel restrictions and strict funeral attendee limits applied in parts of Australia and New Zealand.



