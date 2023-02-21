Feb 21, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Thanks, Darcy. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining Propel's FY '23 Half Year Results Briefing. First and foremost, I'd like to acknowledge bereaved client families who farewelled love ones during the first half of FY '23. And I would also like to recognize the hard work of our dedicated staff in Australia and New Zealand. Their professionalism, flexibility and commitment to providing essential and caring funeral and related services to the communities they serve is greatly appreciated.



Turning to today's presentation. With me are my colleagues, Lilli Gladstone and Fraser Henderson, and together, we'll take you through the presentation lodged with the ASX this morning. In terms of the agenda, I'll summarize the key highlights