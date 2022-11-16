Pact Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Raphael Geminder - Pact Group Holdings Ltd - Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of your company. My name is Raphael Geminder, and I'm delighted to address this meeting as your Chairman. I would like to welcome everyone attending and remind everyone that the presentations being given today have been lodged with the ASX and are available on our website at pactgroup.com. A recording of the proceedings of the meeting will be made available on the company's website. The Notice of Meeting was sent to shareholders and the ASX on 12 October 2022, as amended by announcement to the ASX on 8 November 2022, and I will take the notice as read. The Company Secretary informs me that we have a quorum present. I therefore declare this Annual General Meeting of Pact Group Holdings Ltd open.



I would now like to introduce your directors and certain senior managers who join me online today. Directors in attendance are Mr. Jonathan Ling, Ms. Lyndsey Cattermole, Ms. Carmen Chua and Mr. Michael Wachtel. We also have our Managing Director and Group Chief Executive