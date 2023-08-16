Full Year 2023 Pact Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Sanjay Dayal - Pact Group Holdings Ltd - MD, Group CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Pact Group's FY '23 Results Briefing. I'm Sanjay Dayal, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pact Group. I'm joined today by Paul Washer, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll first run you through a results overview and discuss our progress to strategy. Paul will then take you through a detailed look at our financials before returning to me to cover outlook. And of course, we'll be pleased to take questions at the end of the presentation.



Starting at Slide 4, I am pleased to report that our revenue totaled $1.949 billion, up 6% on the prior corresponding period. A good result reflecting very strong cost recovery across all businesses, combined with