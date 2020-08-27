Full Year 2020 Prospa Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 01:01AM GMT

Thank you, Hugh. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today, as we announced our results for the financial year ended June 30, 2020. My name is Greg Moshal, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Prospa. Today, I'm joined by Beau Bertoli, my co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer; and Peter Loosmore, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.



As a result of an incident on the Sydney roads this morning, we are presenting these results from different locations. Fortunately, we're all used to operating remotely. But given the situation, we note there may be varying sounds -- varying quality in sound.



You'll find the material for today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website. I'll begin today by taking you through an overview of our performance for