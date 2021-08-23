Full Year 2022 Prospa Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Gregory Moshal - Prospa Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Excellent. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Prospa's results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. My name is Greg Moshal, and today I'm joined by Beau Bertoli, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer; and Ross Aucutt, Chief Financial Officer.



The presentation and supporting materials are now available on our Investor Relations website. I'll begin with some introductory remarks and touch on our performance highlights.



At Prospa, our purpose is to keep small business moving. Our cash flow of products and services enable small businesses to grow, and our digital capabilities make it a fast and compelling experience. Whilst the 2021 financial year has had its challenges, we are pleased to report that Prospa has delivered a strong performance over the period. Since inception, we have deployed more than $2 billion of funding. Despite the setbacks brought on by the pandemic, we have witnessed improved business sentiment and rising confidence. Our team have always been and will continue to be well positioned to