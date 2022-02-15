Half Year 2022 Prospa Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Prospa Group Limited 1H '22 Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to Mr. Greg Moshal, CEO. Please go ahead.



Gregory Moshal - Prospa Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Prospa's half year results ended 31 December 2021. My name is Greg Moshal, and today, I'm joined by Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Beau Bertoli; and Chief Financial Officer, Ross Aucutt.



Please be aware that the presentation and supporting materials are now available on the ASX and our Investor Relations website. I'll begin today by running through our record-breaking performance for the first half of FY '22.



On Page 3. Over the half, Prospa continues to observe an increase in demand for credit as restrictions eased across Australia and New Zealand. As a result, we achieved record quarterly originations in second quarter '22 of $315 million, up 75% on pcp, our highest half year performance on record. Driven by the strong origination