Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Beaumont Francis-James Bertoli
Prospa Group Limited - Chief Revenue Officer & Executive Director
* Gregory Moshal
Prospa Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Melanie Singh
* Ross D. Aucutt
Prospa Group Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
=====================
Melanie Singh -
This meeting is being recorded. (inaudible) FY'23 Results Webinar for the Period Ending 31 December 2022. Presenting today is Prospa's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Moshal; Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Beau Bertoli; and Chief Financial Officer, Ross Aucutt. Today's format will have the team run through the results presentation followed by Q&A session whereby investors can submit questions in the Q&A function at the bottom of the screen. I will now pass to Greg.
Gregory Moshal - Prospa Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Mel, and
Half Year 2023 Prospa Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 24, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...