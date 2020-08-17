Full Year 2020 PGG Wrightson Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PGG Wrightson annual results and market update. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Stephen Guerin. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Stephen Guerin - PGG Wrightson Limited - CEO



Thank you, Christian. Good morning, and welcome to PGG Wrightson's results briefing for the year ended 30 June 2020. I'm Stephen Guerin, Chief Executive of PGG Wrightson. It's my pleasure today to provide you an overview of our results for the 2020 financial year. With me on the call are Peter Scott, our CFO; and Julian Daly, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, who's also our Company Secretary.



Before I start, I'd like to thank the PGG Wrightson's employees on behalf of the Board and the executive team for their continued hard work and dedication, especially during this extraordinary year. We're proud of how our people responded to the period of the COVID-19 lockdown and by how they