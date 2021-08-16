Full Year 2021 PGG Wrightson Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Stephen Guerin - PGG Wrightson Limited - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the PGG Wrightson annual results briefing for the year ended 30th of June 2021. I'm Stephen Guerin, the Chief Executive Officer of PGG Wrightson. And it's my pleasure today to provide an overview of our results for the 2021 financial year. With me on the call this morning is Peter Scott, our CFO; and Julian Daly, our General Manager, Corporate Affairs and who is also our Company Secretary.



On behalf of the Board and the executive team, for a start, I'd like to thank our PGW employees for their continued and tireless work and commitment to the business. Some of our employees were again affected by COVID-19 in the February