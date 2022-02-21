Half Year 2022 PGG Wrightson Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Stephen Guerin - PGG Wrightson Limited - CEO



Thank you, operator. (foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to PGG Wrightson's results briefing for the 6 months to 31 December 2021. I'm Stephen Guerin, the Chief Executive Officer for PGG Wrightson, and I'm pleased to provide you our overview of our interim results for the 2022 financial year.



Joining me on the call are Peter Scott, our CFO; and Julian Daly, our General Manager of Corporate Affairs, who is also our Company Secretary.



I will summarize the financial results, our trade performance, key themes and initiatives for the period, and I will discuss some thoughts on the year ahead. Then there will be time for some questions.



