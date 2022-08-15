Full Year 2022 PGG Wrightson Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Stephen Guerin - PGG Wrightson Limited - CEO



Thank you, Melanie. (foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to PGG Wrightson's Results Briefing for the Financial Year ended 30 June 2022. As I've been introduced, I am Stephen Guerin, Chief Executive Officer of PGG Wrightson. It's my pleasure today to provide an overview of our results for the 2022 financial year. With me on the call are Peter Scott, our CFO; Julian Daly, our General Manager of Corporate Affairs, who is also our Company Secretary.



The '22 year saw the PGW across the result -- across the country step up and deliver our exceptional service to our clients in what was a challenging environment. It is reflected in our exceptional results. I thank all of our PGW team leaders from across the country who have contributed to our results on behalf of the Board and