Half Year 2023 PGG Wrightson Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Stephen Guerin - PGG Wrightson Limited - CEO



Thank you, operator. (foreign language) Good morning, and welcome to the PGG Wrightson results briefing for 6 months to 31 December 2022. My name is Stephen Guerin, the Chief Executive Officer, and I'm pleased to provide you an overview of our interim results for the 2023 financial year.



Joining me on the call today are: Peter Scott, our CFO; and Julian Daly, our General Manager of Corporate Affairs, who is also our Company Secretary.



Before discussing our operating results for the half year, I want to comment briefly on Cyclone Gabrielle and the scale of the impact of these weather events that is emerging. Our thoughts and wishes go out to our PGW team, clients and communities who have suffered loss during the devastating cyclonic conditions that have battered much of the North