Full Year 2023 PGG Wrightson Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Stephen Guerin - PGG Wrightson Limited - CEO



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, and welcome to PGG Wrightson's results briefing for the financial year to 30th of June 2023. I'm Stephen Guerin, as has been introduced by the operator, Chief Executive Officer for PGG Wrightson. So my pleasure today to provide an overview of our results for the 2023 financial year. It's a beautiful day here in Christchurch (inaudible) just sort of Hudson Spring after the tree in full blossom (inaudible) the hope that spring is ahead of us.



Today, I have with me Peter Scott, our CFO; and Julian Daly, our General Manager of Corporate Affairs, who's also the Company Secretary.



I'll be covering off the financial results for the period ended 30th of June, our trading performance, key themes, initiatives and some thoughts on the year