Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chris Meyer

Plato Income Maximiser Limited - Director

* Don Hamson

Plato Income Maximiser Limited - MD



=====================

Chris Meyer - Plato Income Maximiser Limited - Director



Okay, good morning, fellow shareholders. It's 11:00 AM and I think we should get going. This is the Plato Income Maximiser half-year results webinar. We're going to cover the six months ended December 2023. I will cover that. My name is Chris Meyer. I'm a company director of PL8. I'm also a Director of Pinnacle. Many of you probably know, Pinnacle does most of the Investor Relations for PL8.



So it's great to have you on the call. I'll be the host for today, but Don Hamson is our guest and always the main event, PL8 webinar wouldn't be the same without Don and his insights into what's going on in the world of dividends and Australian share. So Don, welcome.



Don is a PL8 Director and Founder of Plato Asset Management, which is the