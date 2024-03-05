Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chris Meyer
Plato Income Maximiser Limited - Director
* Don Hamson
Plato Income Maximiser Limited - MD
=====================
Chris Meyer - Plato Income Maximiser Limited - Director
Okay, good morning, fellow shareholders. It's 11:00 AM and I think we should get going. This is the Plato Income Maximiser half-year results webinar. We're going to cover the six months ended December 2023. I will cover that. My name is Chris Meyer. I'm a company director of PL8. I'm also a Director of Pinnacle. Many of you probably know, Pinnacle does most of the Investor Relations for PL8.
So it's great to have you on the call. I'll be the host for today, but Don Hamson is our guest and always the main event, PL8 webinar wouldn't be the same without Don and his insights into what's going on in the world of dividends and Australian share. So Don, welcome.
Don is a PL8 Director and Founder of Plato Asset Management, which is the
Half Year 2024 Plato Income Maximiser Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 05, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...