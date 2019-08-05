Aug 05, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pinnacle Investment Management Group Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call.
I'm now going to hand the conference over to your speaker today, to Ian. Please go ahead.
Ian Macoun - Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thanks, Miles, and thank you, everyone, on the line for taking the time to join us this morning. Also with me here are our Chairman, Alan Watson; and Adrian Whittingham, an Executive Director.
So I'd like to spend the limited amount of time that I have this morning by quickly covering off the financial and business highlights, elaborating a few of the significant points to assist shareholders in interpreting the financial summary, explaining how we use our strong balance sheet to assist with further growth and making some concluding remarks about our performance and our fund flows and how well we are positioned for growth going forward.
So the agenda on Slide 1 is straightforward.
We
Aug 05, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
