Oct 28, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Alan James D. Watson - Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited - Non-Executive Independent Chairman



Okay. Good morning, everyone. It's now 9:00 according to my iPhone. So good morning to you all, ladies and gentlemen, fellow shareholders, colleagues and visitors.



Welcome to our 2020 Annual General Meeting. We hope that you're all staying well and safe, obviously. Thank you for taking the time to join us virtually today and for your continued support of the company in what has been an unprecedented and challenging year.



By way of introduction, my name is Alan Watson, and I'm the Chairman of Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited. Ian Macoun, our Managing Director, has joined me in person at the Sydney office, although, as you can see, he's in an adjoining room, so we are socially distanced appropriately.



Calvin Kwok, our Company Secretary, is also in attendance today, as is Dan Longan, our Chief Financial Officer, joining us from Brisbane. And our auditor, Ben Woodbridge, good morning, Ben from PwC, is also joining us by video conference and will be able to answer any