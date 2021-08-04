Aug 04, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Full Year FY 2021 Financial Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions) And just please be advised that today's call is being recorded. But without further ado, I'll hand the conference over to our first speaker for today, Mr. Ian Macoun. Thank you, and please go ahead, Ian.
Ian Macoun - Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thanks, Myles, and welcome to everyone who's joined us on the call this morning. Thank you for your time. We appreciate your interest in PNI. So as you've heard, this call is to discuss our results for the 2021 financial year. We posted with the ASX last night our formal results announcement, our annual report audited financial statements, Appendix 4D and, importantly, our investor presentation. So we'll be speaking to the presentation this morning or rather to a few parts of it.
So the colleagues with me on the call are Alan Watson, our Chairman; Andrew Chambers, Executive
