Feb 02, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Half Year FY 2022 Financial Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Ian Macoun. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Ian Macoun - Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Kevin, and welcome to everyone who's joined us on the call this morning. Thank you for your time. Thanks for being with us.



So as you've heard, this call is to discuss our results for the first half of the 2022 financial year. We posted with the ASX last night our formal results announcement, our directors' report and audit reviewed financial statements for the half year, our Appendix 4D and, importantly, our investor presentation. We'll be speaking to the presentation this morning or rather to a few parts of it.



The colleagues with me on the call are Alan Watson, our chairman