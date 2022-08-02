Aug 02, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to PNI's Full Year FY 2022 Financial Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to Managing Director, Mr. Ian Macoun. Please go ahead.



Ian Macoun - Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Ashley, and welcome to everyone who's joined us on the call this morning. Thank you for your time. Thanks for being with us.



As you've heard, this call is to discuss our results for the 2022 financial year. We posted with the ASX last night our formal results announcement; our annual report, including the audited financial statements for the year; our corporate governance statement; importantly, our corporate sustainability report; and also importantly, our investor presentation. We'll be speaking to the presentation this morning or rather to some parts of it.



The colleagues on the call with me are Alan Watson, our Chairman; Andrew Chambers, Executive Director with particular responsibility for institutional and international