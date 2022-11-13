Nov 13, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Alan James D. Watson - Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited - Non-Executive Independent Chairman



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Let's just move to 9:00, and we can start. Welcome to everyone, ladies and gentlemen, fellow shareholders, colleagues and visitors. Welcome to the Pinnacle 2022 Annual General Meeting. Thank you for taking the time to join us here in person and online today.



I wish to begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which this AGM is being held, and pay my respects to elders past and present.



My name is Alan Watson, and I'm the Chairman of Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited. Before we begin today with the agenda, I'd like to introduce my fellow Board members. Going to my right, first on my right, we have Ian Macoun, our Managing Director. Next to Ian is Deborah Beale, then Mr. Gerard Bradley and Ms. Lorraine Berends, our independent directors. And on my far right, we have Andrew Chambers and Adrian Whittingham, our executive directors.



At this meeting, we're sad to say farewell to