Feb 01, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to PNI's FY 2023 Financial Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to Managing Director, Mr. Ian Macoun. Please go ahead.



Ian Macoun - Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited - Founder, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Rachel, and welcome to everyone who's joined us on the call this morning. Thank you for your time. Thanks for your interest in PNI. As you've heard, this call is to discuss our results for the first half of the 2023 financial year. We posted with the ASX last night our formal results announcement, our interim financial report, including the audit-reviewed financial statements for the half, the Appendix 4D and our investor presentation. We'll be speaking to key parts of the presentation this morning.



Colleagues with me on the call are Alan Watson, our Chairman; Andrew Chambers, Executive Director with particular responsibility for Institutional and International Distribution; Ramsin Jajoo, Retail Distribution; and Dan Longan, our CFO. I'll call out the