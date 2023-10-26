Oct 26, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Alan James D. Watson - Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited - Non-Executive Independent Chairman



So the time is just 9:00 or just 9:01, according to my phone. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, fellow shareholders, colleagues and visitors. Welcome to our 2023 Annual General Meeting. Thank you for taking the time to join us in person at our new Sydney office, which I hope you've been impressed by, and online.



I begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which this AGM is being held, and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. My name is Alan Watson, and I'm the Chair of Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited.



Before we begin with today's agenda, I'd like to introduce my fellow Board members. First, on my right, we have Ian Macoun, our Managing Director. And next to Mr. Macoun, we have Ms. Lorraine Berends, Ms. Deborah Beale and on the far right, we have Andrew Chambers, our Executive Director. Also here today, and I'll ask them just to raise their hands, so shareholders can see them. We have Mr. Calvin