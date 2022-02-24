Half Year 2022 Pro-Pac Packaging Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Tim Welsh - Pro-Pac Packaging Ltd. - CEO & MD



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Pro-Pac Packaging first-half financial year '22 results presentation. I'm Tim Welsh, CEO and Managing Director of Pro-Pac Packaging Group, and I'm joined by our CFO, Iona MacPherson.



Our focus, as always, is on keeping our people safe. We are building a robust safety culture embedded throughout every level of the organization. Our target is zero harm. We made good progress during the half. TRIFR improved 13%, and LTIFR improved 15%.



We continue to deal with the difficult operating conditions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, strictly adhering to all COVID safe protocols and government requirements. Importantly, we've successfully managed employee safety throughout the period, and I'd like to thank all of our people for their compliance, patience, and understanding.



We have been resolutely focused on delivering our strategy in the face of difficult operating conditions. Revenue growth remains a priority and we delivered 4% growth across the group. We executed responses to a range of factors