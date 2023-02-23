Half Year 2023 Pro-Pac Packaging Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

John Cerini - Pro-Pac Packaging Ltd. - CEO and MD



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Pro-Pac Packaging first half financial year 2023 results presentation. I am John Cerini, the CEO and Managing Director of Pro-Pac Packaging group. And I'm joined by our CFO, Domenic Romanelli. Safety is our priority and is at the forefront of everything we do at Pro-Pac. Our focus, as always, is on keeping our people safe. Over 2022, our safety culture was impacted by the difficulties of achieving a cohesive and aligned safety culture, while we have worked through the restructuring activities across the business. This has reflected in increases in both TRIFR and LTIFR for the period. However, over the more recent period, our LTIs have reduced from 10 for the second half of '22 to 7 for the first half of 2023.



We remain committed to further improvements as we build a disciplined safety culture throughout the group. We have been resolutely focused on delivering our strategy in the face of the difficult operating conditions. Revenue for the half was $183.3 million, as we focused on margin improvement, both through