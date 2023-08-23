Full Year 2023 Pro-Pac Packaging Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

John Cerini - Pro-Pac Packaging Limited - MD & CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the results presentation for Pro-Pac Packaging financial year ended June 30, 2023. I am John Cerini, CEO and Managing Director of Pro-Pac Packaging group; and I'm joined by our CFO, Domenic Romanelli.



Safety is our priority and is at the forefront of everything we do at Pro-Pac. The reorganization of our business structure has had broad impacts across our business and has been reflected in increases in both TRIFR and LTIFR for the period. Pro-Pac group has reviewed its risk management framework, reassessed its risk profile and risk mitigation approach to achieve a cohesive and aligned safety culture.



We have recently appointed both a group HSE manager and a Risk and ESG manager to improve our safety performance and focus on our risk management initiatives and realign our focus to site-based accountability. We remain committed to reducing these safety metrics and to build a disciplined safety culture throughout the group. We have been resolutely focused on delivering our strategy of improved operational