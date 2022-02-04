Feb 04, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Martin Filz - Pureprofile Ltd. - CEO



Hi, Tim. Thank you for having us back. And hello to everybody who's listening into this call.



All right. For those of you who don't know what does Pureprofile do, we help brands understand consumers. Every product that you touch, every advert that you see has had some sort of research data and insights that has been conducted; and that's what Pureprofile does.



We have over 4 million people around the world who share data or answer online surveys. In addition, we have a media arm, Pure.amplify. Because of that, 90% of all of insights are actually so that somebody can advertise or send messages in the right way to the right person. And so, we call that insights to activations. A 22-year-old company helping brands better understand consumers and then reach consumers.



Three key areas to our business. Data and insights, that is, as I said, the survey world, 4 million people around the world answering surveys as we speak for brands so that they better understand consumers. We